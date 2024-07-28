Spot rate halts further decline, recovers Rs200 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that local cotton market was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16, 900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala, 400 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mianwali, 400 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of Vehari and 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

