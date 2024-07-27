Russia’s Lavrov says US-South Korea nuclear guideline adds concern, Yonhap reports

SEOUL: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday a recently announced guideline on the operation of US nuclear assets on the Korean peninsula is certain to add security concern in the region, Yonhap news agency reported.

Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, Lavrov said he had not been briefed on the details of the plan but said he had “no doubt it will bring about additional concern”, Yonhap reported.

The guideline is aimed at responding to nuclear threat from North Korea, the US and South Korea have said.