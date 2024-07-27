Speaker for bridging gap between Parliament, masses

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that constitutional and parliamentary supremacy is the key to lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He also said that bridging the gap between the Parliament and the masses would render the Parliament stronger and more effective. “Educated and well-aware youth is a catalyst for ensuring prosperity and economic stability,” the speaker expressed these views while addressing the Orientation Programme of Interns serving in the National Assembly Secretariat at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad, on Friday.

While emphasising the significance of proactive and effective Parliament, he deliberated upon initiatives undertaken during his previous tenure as speaker National Assembly of Pakistan. He said that there was no strategy document of National Assembly and All Parties Committee was formulated to prepare a Strategic Plan.

He said that as a result, 1st Strategic Plan 2014-2018 for the sustained development and growth of the National Assembly was introduced. He said that it was a holistic programme, which envisioned the development of technical skills like legislative drafting and creation of a well-resourced and efficient parliamentary services corps.

He also said that in order to ensure quality legislative process a Legislative Drafting Council was established to assists private members in drafting effective bills on various subjects of socio-economic and political significance for the masses.

Further, the speaker highlighted the contours of “Parliamentary Studies Programme” as a top 25 universities of Pakistan signed a declaration to commence parliamentary studies degrees and as of now 17 of them implemented the declaration by offering it.

He said that in addition, diplomas and short courses had also been introduced. He also said that in order to engage the educated youth of Pakistan, around 100 young fresh graduates had been recruited in the Parliament House through Young Parliamentary Associates programme to serve in different departments, providing the much-needed research services.

The speaker said that Parliament of Pakistan is first ever in the world to “Go Green” by shifting completely on solar energy. Pakistan’s Parliament was also the first in the country to have been issued a “Net-Metering” license by Nepra. “E-Parliament” was also initiated which would ensure that the conventional file work would be replaced with the ideals of a “Paperless Parliament”.

