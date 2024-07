KARACHI: The local gold prices on Friday saw a sizeable gain with global bullion value inching up, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs1000 and Rs858 to reach Rs251500 per tola and Rs215621 per 10 grams, respectively.

The world bullion value inched up by $3 to $2373 per ounce with silver selling at $28 an ounce, traders said.

On the local market, silver prices remained steady at Rs2860 per tola and Rs2452 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024