Markets Print 2024-07-27

Cotton market: spot rate decreased by Rs500 per maund

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2024 06:18am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,800 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that local cotton market was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

400 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Tando Muhammad Khan were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,625 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,900 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mianchannu, 200 bales of Mureedwala sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17, 500 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Shujaabad were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari, were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra and 400 bales of Tounsa Sharif were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

