WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Jul-24 24-Jul-24 23-Jul-24 22-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104146 0.103684 0.103709 0.103656 Euro 0.81666 0.8183 0.819304 0.820913 Japanese yen 0.004911 0.00484012 0.0048138 0.0047886 U.K. pound 0.969027 0.973655 0.973396 0.975663 U.S. dollar 0.752613 0.754333 0.754424 0.753961 Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.00560042 0.0056068 0.005607 Australian dollar 0.49266 0.497483 0.500409 0.502364 Botswana pula 0.055317 0.0554435 0.055601 0.0554915 Brazilian real 0.133451 0.133889 0.135199 0.135624 Brunei dollar 0.560063 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566 Canadian dollar 0.544622 0.546856 0.547955 0.548136 Chilean peso 0.000793 0.00079681 0.0007949 0.0007989 Czech koruna 0.032184 0.0321636 0.0322873 0.0325193 Danish krone 0.109436 0.109665 0.109811 0.110018 Indian rupee 0.008991 0.00901204 0.0090175 0.0090116 Israeli New Shekel 0.206026 0.207977 0.20806 0.207646 Korean won 0.000543 0.00054461 0.0005433 0.0005437 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46395 2.46796 2.46907 2.46675 Malaysian ringgit 0.161183 0.161406 0.161495 0.160982 Mauritian rupee 0.016006 0.0160479 0.0161168 0.0160727 Mexican peso 0.040936 0.0411175 0.0416839 0.0420956 New Zealand dollar 0.445773 0.44781 0.450429 0.452829 Norwegian krone 0.067591 0.0685228 0.0684838 0.0688889 Omani rial 1.95738 1.96185 1.96209 1.96089 Peruvian sol 0.200323 0.200141 0.20111 Philippine peso 0.01289 0.0129191 0.0129116 0.0129218 Polish zloty 0.189963 0.19098 0.191697 0.191813 Qatari riyal 0.206762 0.207234 0.207259 Russian ruble 0.008812 0.00871555 0.0086418 0.0085892 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200697 0.201155 0.20118 0.201056 Singapore dollar 0.560063 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566 South African rand 0.040663 0.0410374 0.0410439 0.0413093 Swedish krona 0.069361 0.070015 0.070185 0.0705889 Swiss franc 0.856702 0.850528 0.846621 0.849534 Thai baht 0.020812 0.0208899 0.02081 Trinidadian dollar 0.111399 0.111392 0.111454 0.111391 U.A.E. dirham 0.204932 0.2054 0.205425 0.205299 Uruguayan peso 0.018685 0.0187445 0.0187794 0.0187945 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

