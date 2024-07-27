WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 26, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 25-Jul-24 24-Jul-24 23-Jul-24 22-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104146 0.103684 0.103709 0.103656
Euro 0.81666 0.8183 0.819304 0.820913
Japanese yen 0.004911 0.00484012 0.0048138 0.0047886
U.K. pound 0.969027 0.973655 0.973396 0.975663
U.S. dollar 0.752613 0.754333 0.754424 0.753961
Algerian dinar 0.005593 0.00560042 0.0056068 0.005607
Australian dollar 0.49266 0.497483 0.500409 0.502364
Botswana pula 0.055317 0.0554435 0.055601 0.0554915
Brazilian real 0.133451 0.133889 0.135199 0.135624
Brunei dollar 0.560063 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566
Canadian dollar 0.544622 0.546856 0.547955 0.548136
Chilean peso 0.000793 0.00079681 0.0007949 0.0007989
Czech koruna 0.032184 0.0321636 0.0322873 0.0325193
Danish krone 0.109436 0.109665 0.109811 0.110018
Indian rupee 0.008991 0.00901204 0.0090175 0.0090116
Israeli New Shekel 0.206026 0.207977 0.20806 0.207646
Korean won 0.000543 0.00054461 0.0005433 0.0005437
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46395 2.46796 2.46907 2.46675
Malaysian ringgit 0.161183 0.161406 0.161495 0.160982
Mauritian rupee 0.016006 0.0160479 0.0161168 0.0160727
Mexican peso 0.040936 0.0411175 0.0416839 0.0420956
New Zealand dollar 0.445773 0.44781 0.450429 0.452829
Norwegian krone 0.067591 0.0685228 0.0684838 0.0688889
Omani rial 1.95738 1.96185 1.96209 1.96089
Peruvian sol 0.200323 0.200141 0.20111
Philippine peso 0.01289 0.0129191 0.0129116 0.0129218
Polish zloty 0.189963 0.19098 0.191697 0.191813
Qatari riyal 0.206762 0.207234 0.207259
Russian ruble 0.008812 0.00871555 0.0086418 0.0085892
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200697 0.201155 0.20118 0.201056
Singapore dollar 0.560063 0.560551 0.561202 0.560566
South African rand 0.040663 0.0410374 0.0410439 0.0413093
Swedish krona 0.069361 0.070015 0.070185 0.0705889
Swiss franc 0.856702 0.850528 0.846621 0.849534
Thai baht 0.020812 0.0208899 0.02081
Trinidadian dollar 0.111399 0.111392 0.111454 0.111391
U.A.E. dirham 0.204932 0.2054 0.205425 0.205299
Uruguayan peso 0.018685 0.0187445 0.0187794 0.0187945
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments