Security forces detect movement of 3 terrorists

Nuzhat Nazar Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces on Monday detected the movement of three terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Dir District.

According to the military’s media wing, the infiltrators were surrounded and engaged by the security forces. Following an intense exchange of fire, all three terrorists were neutralised.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for carrying out acts of terrorism against Pakistan, the ISPR stated in a press release.

The security forces of Pakistan are resolute and committed to securing the country’s borders and eradicating the threat of terrorism, it maintained.

ISPR terrorists security forces Pak Afghan border Dir District

