US weather concerns push soybeans, corn towards 4% weekly gain

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean and corn futures edged lower on Friday, but were headed for weekly gains of around 4% after forecasts for hot, dry conditions in the central United States led to concerns that US harvests may be smaller than expected.

Wheat futures fell and were down 1% from last Friday’s close, with the market well-supplied by harvests in the northern hemisphere.

