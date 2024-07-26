AGL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
AIRLINK 107.94 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.72%)
BOP 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.08%)
DFML 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
DGKC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 21.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 149.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.47%)
HUMNL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
NBP 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
OGDC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
PAEL 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.65%)
PRL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PTC 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
SEARL 54.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
TRG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 31.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 8,270 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 26,080 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 78,433 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 25,188 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.04%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to slip to all-time low amid Chinese yuan volatility

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 10:22am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to dip at an all-time low on Friday amid volatility in the Chinese yuan, which traders reckon is a potential risk to carry trades between the two currencies.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.73-83.74 to the US dollar, down from 83.6975 in the previous session inching past the lifetime low of 83.72.

The yuan, which last week had slipped to near 7.30, made a high of 7.2021 to the US dollar on Thursday.

The rally came despite China announcing an off-cycle monetary policy easing.

The yuan’s rise may have been triggered by the Japanese yen, which has recovered on weak risk bets and the possibility that the Bank of Japan may hike rates next week, analysts said.

The pickup in volatility in the yuan “will not help” the yuan-rupee carry positions and “the unwinding of this hugely popular” trade will be a headwind for the rupee, a currency trader at a bank said.

The rupee’s higher yield differential relative to the yuan and the low volatility of both currencies have made using the yuan to fund long bets on the rupee among the most attractive carry trades in Asia.

Now the yuan is strengthening against the rupee, impacting the returns on the carry trade.

The Chinese currency is up 1.2% against the rupee so far in July.

The rupee on Thursday witnessed a bit of relief, thanks to persistent dollar offers by the Reserve Bank of India.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

“There is little doubt that this will continue. The RBI will allow small up moves (on dollar/rupee), if at all,” an FX salesperson at a bank said.

Meanwhile, the advance estimate of the US June quarter GDP showed that the world’s biggest economy expanded at a faster pace than was expected.

Long-maturity US yields fell despite the robust data amid markets remaining focused on the prospect of Federal Reserve easing monetary policy, ANZ Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee likely to slip to all-time low amid Chinese yuan volatility

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Oil edges up on strong US GDP data but Asia economic woes limit gains

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

Read more stories