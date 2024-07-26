AGL 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.45%)
AIRLINK 107.62 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
BOP 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
DCL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
DFML 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
DGKC 88.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 149.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.42%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
NBP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
OGDC 130.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.61%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
SEARL 54.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TOMCL 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
UNITY 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 8,269 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,072 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 78,430 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 25,194 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.02%)
India 10-year bond yield dips to 2-year low; auction demand key

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 10:20am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields declined early in the session on Friday, with the 10-year benchmark bond yield falling to its lowest level in over two years, as underlying sentiment remained bullish with favourable demand-supply dynamics.

Further moves in yields would be dependent on investors’ response to fresh debt supply, due later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9357% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.9512%.

Earlier in the day, the yield had eased to 6.9344% lowest level since April 8, 2022.

“Before the budget sentiment was bullish, and we are back to that aspect, as given the current supply and broad fundamentals, yields have a strong chance to decline rather than rise from this point,” a trader with a foreign bank said.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will raise 350 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and cutoff yields could drive the market after the result.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

At the budget announcement, the government reduced its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), while reducing gross borrowing marginally to 14.01 trillion rupees.

The government lowered borrowing through Treasury bills in a manner which will result in a net inflow of 500 billion rupees into the banking system.

The government aims to manage its cash position by tweaking Treasury bill sales, if needed, instead of resorting to changes to the bond auction schedule, two government officials told Reuters earlier this week.

Traders have said that demand for government bonds may pick up after the central bank released draft guidelines to bolster the liquidity resilience of lenders.

These norms when come into effect will require banks to maintain a higher proportion of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), that includes government bonds, and demand could get a further boost.

The 10-year US yield remained stuck around the 4.25% mark, as a stronger growth reading had no impact on rate cut expectations.

