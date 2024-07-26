Palm oil snaps three days of losses after strong exports data

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday regained some ground lost this week, helped by robust exports and tracking a rise in other oils.

Malaysian palm oil slips

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 33 ringgit or 0.84% to 3,951 ringgit ($848.04) during early trade, snapping three days of losses. Even so, the contract is poised to lose 1% for the week.

Fundamentals