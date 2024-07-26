AGL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.41%)
AIRLINK 107.62 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
DCL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.46%)
DFML 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
DGKC 88.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUBC 150.10 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.56%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.49%)
NBP 48.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
OGDC 130.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
PRL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
SEARL 54.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TOMCL 36.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
UNITY 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 8,269 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.31%)
BR30 26,072 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 78,430 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.05%)
KSE30 25,194 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.02%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps three days of losses after strong exports data

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 10:17am

BEIJING: Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday regained some ground lost this week, helped by robust exports and tracking a rise in other oils.

Malaysian palm oil slips

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 33 ringgit or 0.84% to 3,951 ringgit ($848.04) during early trade, snapping three days of losses. Even so, the contract is poised to lose 1% for the week.

Fundamentals

  • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-25 rose 31% year on year, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri said on Thursday.

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.4%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices were up slightly on Friday on stronger-than-expected US economic data that raised investor expectations for increasing crude oil demand from the world’s largest energy consumer.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Palm oil may test resistance at 3,953 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way towards 3,977 ringgit to 4,017 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil snaps three days of losses after strong exports data

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Oil edges up on strong US GDP data but Asia economic woes limit gains

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

Read more stories