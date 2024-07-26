PHOTA, FIA arrest six accused on illegal human transplantation

LAHORE: Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a joint raid arrested six persons on the charge of illegal business of human transplantation.

Those arrested were identified as Muhammad Nadeem from Kasur district, Tayyab Ali and Sharon from Lahore, Babar Masih, Dr Tashbeeb Jalal and Dr Abdullah.

As per details, provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice about involvement of a gang in human organ, kidney sale and illegal transplantation in District Headquarters Hospital Hafizabad. A patient named Ayub was admitted to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad who later died in the hospital.

On inquiry, it was found that an organized group of the patient named Ayub who had taken a private house in Peshawar and transplanted it. This group includes Sharon Parvez dialysis technician, Bob Masih main agent, hormone lab employee Irfan Aslam, Dr Tashbeeb Jalal and Dr Abdullah etc.

Later, various teams took action together and arrested the accused involved in case number 264/2024 on the spot.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused involved in human organ, kidney sale and illegal transplantation and they should be brought to justice so that such incidents do not happen again in future.

