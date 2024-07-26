AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-26

PHOTA, FIA arrest six accused on illegal human transplantation

Recorder Report Published 26 Jul, 2024 08:03am

LAHORE: Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a joint raid arrested six persons on the charge of illegal business of human transplantation.

Those arrested were identified as Muhammad Nadeem from Kasur district, Tayyab Ali and Sharon from Lahore, Babar Masih, Dr Tashbeeb Jalal and Dr Abdullah.

As per details, provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique took notice about involvement of a gang in human organ, kidney sale and illegal transplantation in District Headquarters Hospital Hafizabad. A patient named Ayub was admitted to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad who later died in the hospital.

On inquiry, it was found that an organized group of the patient named Ayub who had taken a private house in Peshawar and transplanted it. This group includes Sharon Parvez dialysis technician, Bob Masih main agent, hormone lab employee Irfan Aslam, Dr Tashbeeb Jalal and Dr Abdullah etc.

Later, various teams took action together and arrested the accused involved in case number 264/2024 on the spot.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that strict legal action should be taken against the accused involved in human organ, kidney sale and illegal transplantation and they should be brought to justice so that such incidents do not happen again in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA PHOTA illegal human transplantation

Comments

200 characters

PHOTA, FIA arrest six accused on illegal human transplantation

Chinese team due next week: Planning ministry finalises its ‘wish list’

FO says wants closer ties with US but not at the cost of strategic partnership with China

‘Tax fraud’ definition expanded under revised Sales Tax Act 1990

Diplomats, privileged persons and entities: Conditional exemption of FED available on imports

Int’l arbitration with SHPL: PPIB seeks forex to cover expenses

Fertiliser cos told to set up ‘sales shops’

Political turmoil, tax-laden budget: Businesses say Shehbaz govt ‘worse manager’ of economy: Gallup

Field formations blocking refunds on two primary grounds: ATIR

News industry: Govt has paid off Rs1.6bn dues, NA panel told

SC bench rules: Respondents not entitled to claim refund of special excise duty

Read more stories