AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Markets Print 2024-07-26

Copper falls below $9,000 level

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2024 06:21am

LONDON: Copper prices dipped below $9,000 per metric ton on Thursday for the first time since April on funds selling, but prices are likely to be supported by improved buying interest from China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.8% lower at $9,035 per metric ton during official rings.

It earlier dipped to $8,900 to its lowest since March 28, breaking support level at $8,981.99, the 200-day moving average. “Funds continued to sell after overshoot since May and they are still not stopping,” a trader said.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed at 73,500 yuan a ton. It fell 15% from the all-time peak in May to fuel physical buying in China, which consumes half of the world’s copper.

More copper rod plants in Jiangsu increased production this week as orders flocked in after copper prices retreated, a copper buyer source said.

“Things are finally moving. Physical copper market is coming back to life after three months of standstill,” the source said. Copper premium, the amount a Chinese buyer agreed to pay on top of LME copper prices to import copper, surged to $25 a ton on Thursday, its highest in more than three months.

Premium, a gauge of physical demand, turned negative when LME prices hit a record high of $11,104.5, meaning copper suppliers had to pay their clients to sell their copper.

LME lead was down 0.6% at $2,032 a ton, zinc moved 1.2% lower to $2,275, tin slipped 1.7% to $29,290, nickel ticked 0.2% lower to $15,800, and aluminium shed 1.1% at $2,275.

Copper Copper prices Shanghai Futures Exchange LME Copper prices

