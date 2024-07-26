Spot rate drops further Rs500 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that local cotton market was near clash under the influence of New York Cotton Market. He also told that rate of Future Trading of New York Cotton is 68 cent per pound which is lowest in four years.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per maund.

1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chowdagi were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Halani, 600 bales of Maqsooda were sold in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17, 400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17, 400 per maund, 600 bales of Shsh Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,000 to to Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17, 300 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Khipro were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Taunsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Mianchannu were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,600 to 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Multan, 200 bales of Shujaabad and 200 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

