Deutsche Bank declares PLS rates
KARACHI: The Deutsche Bank has declared PLS rates June 30, 2024.
Type of Deposits Average Rate
- 7 to 29 days notice deposits 13.70%
- 1 month term deposits 14.13%
- 2 months term deposits 13.50%
- 3 months term deposits 17.00%
- Saving Accounts (Jul-Dec) 20.50%
