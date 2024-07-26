Markets Print 2024-07-26
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (July 25, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 20.22 20.72
2-Week 20.09 20.59
1-Month 19.96 20.46
3-Month 19.35 19.60
6-Month 19.18 19.43
9-Month 18.62 19.12
1-Year 18.09 18.59
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
