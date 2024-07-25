AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,295 Decreased By -111.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 26,102 Decreased By -351.9 (-1.33%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber op to steal military, nuclear secrets

AFP Published 25 Jul, 2024 10:48pm

LONDON: Britain, the United States and South Korea on Thursday issued a warning over a North Korea-backed global cyber espionage campaign to further the country’s nuclear ambitions.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies said that a group known as Andariel “has been compromising organisations around the world to steal sensitive and classified technical information and intellectual property data”.

Andariel has been identified as an arm of Pyongyang’s spy agency, and working “to further the regime’s military and nuclear ambitions”, the UK National Cyber Security Centre said.

Defence, aerospace, nuclear and engineering organisations have mainly been targeted, as well as medical and energy providers, some of which have been hit by ransomware attacks.

EDF pulls out of UK mini-nuclear reactor race

“The global cyber espionage operation that we have exposed today shows the lengths that DPRK-state-sponsored actors are willing to go to pursue their military and nuclear programmes,” said NCSC director of operations Paul Chichester, referring to the secretive communist state.

“It should remind critical infrastructure operators of the importance of protecting the sensitive information and intellectual property they hold on their systems to prevent theft and misuse.”

In a separate advisory, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation said Andariel, which is known by a variety of names, “remain(s) an ongoing threat to various industry sectors worldwide”.

The group has exploited vulnerabilities in software to launch cyberattacks, including malware and phishing to gain access to sensitive data and information.

It urged companies involved in defence, aerospace, nuclear and engineering sectors “to remain vigilant in defending their networks from North Korea-state-sponsored cyber operations”.

The FBI said Andariel had been trying to obtain information such as specifications and design drawings for uranium processing and enrichment as well as missiles and missile defence systems.

FBI North Korea UK National Cyber Security Centre global cyber

Comments

200 characters

UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber op to steal military, nuclear secrets

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses 928 points

ECP notifies 39 MNAs as PTI lawmakers after Supreme Court’s order

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Honda Atlas plans to enter hybrid cars market at CAPEX of Rs5bn: report

Maple Leaf Cement looks to increase stake, control in Agritech Limited

Russia, China FMs meet as ASEAN talks get underway in Laos

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

Pakistan’s salaried class paying over 9 times more tax than in India: PBC

Read more stories