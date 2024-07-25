AGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.81%)
AIRLINK 106.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.91%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
DFML 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
DGKC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.09%)
FFBL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 147.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.05%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
NBP 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
OGDC 130.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
SEARL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.42%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.68%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-5.44%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 8,272 Decreased By -134.4 (-1.6%)
BR30 26,048 Decreased By -405.8 (-1.53%)
KSE100 78,469 Decreased By -927.7 (-1.17%)
KSE30 25,198 Decreased By -319.9 (-1.25%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of interest rate decision

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 01:35pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, helped by rising foreign currency sales by exporting companies and expectations of a hefty interest rate hike by the central bank later this week.

By 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% higher at 85.65 against the dollar.

Russia’s central bank is set to raise its key interest rate by 200 basis points at a Friday board meeting, according to a Reuters poll, as it struggles to contain inflation, fuelled by state spending and lending growth.

Trading in major currencies shifted to the over-the-counter market after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on July 12.

Russian rouble strengthens, bolstered by foreign currency sales

Russian exporters started converting their foreign currency earnings into roubles ahead of corporate tax payments due on July 29. These sales are supporting the Russian currency.

Against the yuan, which had already become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow before the latest sanctions were imposed, the rouble firmed 0.6% to 11.75, according to an analysis of the OTC market.

It was up 0.5% at 92.98 against the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.4% at $81.21 a barrel on concerns over weak demand in China.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble strengthens ahead of interest rate decision

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages, senior US official says

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim quarterly profit surges 495% YoY, clocks in at Rs8.3bn

May 9 riots: LHC annuls physical remand of Imran Khan in 12 cases

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil slips on mixed demand signals

Biden says time to pass torch to ‘younger voices’

Raoof Hasan’s physical remand extended by 3 days

Key ministers interact with authorities in China: Bond, loans and coal high on the critical agenda

Read more stories