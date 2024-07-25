AGL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
AIRLINK 107.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
DFML 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.73%)
FFBL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.4%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 150.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.54%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
NBP 49.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
OGDC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PPL 115.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
SEARL 56.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
TOMCL 36.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.53%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
TREET 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 58.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.03%)
UNITY 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,379 Decreased By -27 (-0.32%)
BR30 26,377 Decreased By -76.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 79,270 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 25,461 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.22%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin meets Syria’s Assad in Moscow

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 11:38am

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Kremlin, the president’s press service said on Thursday.

“I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation in the region as a whole is developing,” Putin told Assad. “Unfortunately, there is a tendency towards escalation, we can see that. This also applies directly to Syria.”

No plan for Erdogan to meet Assad, Turkish source says

The Kremlin said the meeting took place on Wednesday.

“Considering all the events that are taking place in the world as a whole and in the Eurasian region today, our meeting today seems very important to discuss all the details of the development of these events, to discuss possible prospects and scenarios,” Assad told Putin through a Russian translator.

Syria Vladimir Putin Russia Bashar al Assad

Comments

200 characters

Putin meets Syria’s Assad in Moscow

Key ministers interact with authorities in China: Bond, loans and coal high on the critical agenda

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to attend inauguration ceremony of Iran’s president next week: FO

Gaza ceasefire negotiations appear to be in closing stages, senior US official says

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

Gold price per tola declines Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil falls on weak China demand concerns, Mideast ceasefire talks

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Read more stories