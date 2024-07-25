AGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
AIRLINK 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.66%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.56%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.83%)
UNITY 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,437 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 26,529 Increased By 75.5 (0.29%)
KSE100 79,718 Increased By 321.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,595 Increased By 76.6 (0.3%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Nasdaq hits one-month low as Tesla, Alphabet knock megacaps down

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq plummeted to a one-month low on Wednesday after Tesla and Alphabet disappointed with lackluster earnings, prompting investors to question if the Big Tech and AI-fueled 2024 equity rally was sustainable in the long run.

Tesla slumped 11%, set to lose around $83 billion in market value at current levels from Tuesday’s close, if losses hold, after the EV maker reported its lowest profit margin in more than five years and missed second-quarter earnings estimates.

Google parent Alphabet, too, shed 4.6% despite a second-quarter earnings beat, as investors focused on an advertising growth slowdown and the company flagged high capital expenses for the year.

Tesla and Alphabet dragged the S&P 500 Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sector indexes down more than 3% each.

“There was obviously nothing positive (in the results) and this market requires something to exceed expectations to keep itself going,” said Tom Plumb, chief executive and portfolio manager at Plumb Funds.

Alphabet’s losses underscored the high earnings bar for the so-called Magnificent Seven, a set of megacap tech stocks that have notched double- and triple-digit percentage gains so far in 2024, riding on the optimism around AI adoption and expectations of an early start to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts.

“I can’t help thinking (that) if the tech sector does sneeze, the whole market could catch it,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at TradeNation.

The benchmark S&P 500 dropped to a three-week low, pulled down by a 3% drop each in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Nvidia.

The blue-chip Dow hit a nearly two-week low, with Visa dropping 4% after its third-quarter revenue growth fell short of expectations.

Chary of the high valuation of these companies, market participants started shifting to underperforming sectors in mid-July.

S&P 500 stocks, on average, are trading at a 21.4 price-to-earnings ratio, compared with the historical average of 15.9, LSEG data showed. Of the index companies that have reported second-quarter earnings to date, 78.9% have beaten results estimates.

In economic data, S&P Global’s flash US Composite PMI Output Index showed business activity climbed to a 27-month high in July.

Friday’s release of the personal consumption expenditures numbers, the US Fed’s preferred inflation measure, will be the week’s most closely watched economic data.

Traders largely expect a 25-basis-point rate cut by September and two cuts this year, according to LSEG data.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 342.79 points, or 0.85%, at 40,015.30, the S&P 500 was down 89.56 points, or 1.61%, at 5,466.18, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 459.67 points, or 2.55%, at 17,537.68.

Among others, AT&T gained 4.9% after beating forecasts for wireless subscriber additions, while solar inverter maker Enphase Energy jumped 14.7% after a second-quarter operating profit beat.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 112 new highs and 66 new lows.

NASDAQ Google Tesla Alphabet

Comments

200 characters

Nasdaq hits one-month low as Tesla, Alphabet knock megacaps down

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories