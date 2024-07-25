AGL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 108.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.66%)
PRL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.82%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.9%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,440 Increased By 33.9 (0.4%)
BR30 26,542 Increased By 88.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,685 Increased By 288 (0.36%)
KSE30 25,585 Increased By 66.4 (0.26%)
Jul 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Dalian iron ore extends falls on weakening steel market

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices extended their decline for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by a weakening steel market and lingering concerns of softer demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended the morning trade 1.46% lower at 777 yuan ($106.80) a metric ton.

The contract hit an intraday low of 771.5 yuan a ton earlier in the session, its lowest level since April 8. The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, was 0.26% higher at $100.85 a ton, as of 0330 GMT.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly posted losses. Rebar and hot-rolled coil fell about 0.9%, wire rod ticked down 0.65%, while stainless steel rose 0.64%.

Falling iron ore prices are a recurring symptom of sluggish steel demand in the domestic market, said Chinese consultancy Mysteel. Chinese steel production reported a 1.1% year-on-year fall to 530.6 million tons in the first half of 2024, World Steel Association data showed.

Disappointment over China’s third plenum remains a headwind for metals, said Westpac analysts in a note. The lack of further support measures for China’s property sector triggered further selling, while easing supply side issues also weighed on the sector, ANZ analysts said.

Global iron ore miners, primarily in Australia and Brazil, ramped up their shipments in June to deliver better quarterly performance reviews, Mysteel added.

However, an unexpected fall in inventories last week contained losses in iron ore prices, the ANZ analysts added. Total iron ore stockpiles across ports in China fell 0.4% week-on-week to 149.6 million tons as of July 19, Steelhome data showed.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE lost ground, with coking coal and coke down 0.5% and 0.85%, respectively. China’s top economic planner said on Tuesday it will support high-quality companies to borrow medium- and long-term foreign debt, to support the development of the real economy.

Yuan iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore extends falls on weakening steel market

25pc tax slapped on imported mobile phones in CBU condition

Karachi Port: Leakage of Rs1.2trn duty must be plugged: PM

Deregulation of POL products’ prices: Petroleum Div to finalise framework today

126 countries: Cabinet approves online visa application system

Despite Rs2.5tr expected surplus profit from SBP: ‘Fiscal space’ continues to elude Pakistan

Further cut in key policy rate expected

Those who stole CCTV footage are real culprits: IK

CTO actions undermine taxation system’s integrity: ATIR

AGP finds Rs33bn discrepancies in tax receipts

Discos tariff: CPPA-G revises upward its positive adjustment request for June

Read more stories