AGL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 108.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.72%)
DCL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
DFML 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
DGKC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.21 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.66%)
PRL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.82%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.9%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,440 Increased By 33.9 (0.4%)
BR30 26,542 Increased By 88.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 79,685 Increased By 288 (0.36%)
KSE30 25,585 Increased By 66.4 (0.26%)
Jul 25, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Gold prices rally on softer dollar

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

BENGALURU: Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar slipped with investors’ focus shifting to US economic data due this week for fresh signals on the timing of the central bank’s interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,425.28 per ounce, as of 1349 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.8% to $2,426.60. “A weaker US dollar index, lower US stock index prices, and higher crude oil prices,” are supporting buying interest for both gold and silver, said Jim Wyckoff, senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

The dollar index was down 0.2%. A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive to buyers holding other currencies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq took the biggest hit in a weak open for Wall Street on Wednesday. Investors are looking forward to a US report on gross domestic product for the second quarter on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data for June on Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut path.

“The main thing helping gold right now is market expectations that the Fed may actually decide to cut earlier than September,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank. “Also, India cutting the import taxes on gold and silver also helps as that’s going to increase demand,” Gaffney added.

Markets are anticipating a 100% chance of a rate cut by the central bank in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

India slashed import duties on gold and silver to 6% from 15%. Investors are also closely watching developments in the US election campaign, as Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be the Democratic Party’s candidate to face Republican Donald Trump. Spot silver rose 0.5% to $29.36 per ounce, platinum rose 1.8% at $959.88 and palladium added 1.7% to $941.50.

