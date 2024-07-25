AGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3%)
DCL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
DFML 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
DGKC 89.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
FCCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 151.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
PAEL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 116.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.81%)
PRL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.03%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
TELE 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TREET 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1%)
UNITY 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,436 Increased By 30.2 (0.36%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By 68.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 79,747 Increased By 350.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 25,604 Increased By 86.3 (0.34%)
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (July 24, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 23-07-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        235        18,035        18,235       -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        252        19,328        19,543       -215/-
===========================================================================

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees

