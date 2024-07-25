AGL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Spot rate loses Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish under the influence of bearish trend in international cotton market.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar, 1200 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 17 ,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Mianchannu, 200 bales of Burewala, 2000 bales of Rajan Pur, 100 bales of Jahanian, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Shuja Abad, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 400 bales of Mureed Wala, 200 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,350 per maund and 100 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,800 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

Cotton cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Punjab

