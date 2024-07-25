WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 24, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 23-Jul-24 22-Jul-24 19-Jul-24 18-Jul-24
Chinese yuan 0.103709 0.103656 0.103782 0.103663
Euro 0.819304 0.820913 0.821364 0.822379
Japanese yen 0.004814 0.004789 0.004792 0.004831
U.K. pound 0.973396 0.975663 0.974587 0.977487
U.S. dollar 0.754424 0.753961 0.754237 0.752405
Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005607 0.005609 0.005605
Australian dollar 0.500409 0.502364 0.505414 0.507046
Botswana pula 0.055601 0.055492 0.055587 0.055678
Brazilian real 0.135624 0.135808 0.135764
Brunei dollar 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105 0.561119
Canadian dollar 0.548136 0.549455 0.549361
Chilean peso 0.000795 0.000799 0.000802 0.000816
Czech koruna 0.032287 0.032519 0.032517 0.032528
Danish krone 0.110018 0.110088 0.110234
Indian rupee 0.009017 0.009012 0.009018 0.008996
Israeli New Shekel 0.20806 0.207646 0.205963 0.206932
Korean won 0.000543 0.000544 0.000547 0.000545
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46907 2.46675 2.46367
Malaysian ringgit 0.161495 0.160982 0.161248 0.16127
Mauritian rupee 0.016117 0.016073 0.016068 0.016113
Mexican peso 0.042096 0.041909 0.042056
New Zealand dollar 0.450429 0.452829 0.454616 0.456823
Norwegian krone 0.068889 0.069457 0.070002
Omani rial 1.96089 1.95684
Peruvian sol 0.20111 0.201884 0.201825
Philippine peso 0.012922 0.012945 0.012895
Polish zloty 0.191697 0.191813 0.191135 0.191471
Qatari riyal 0.207259
Russian ruble 0.008589 0.008569 0.008562
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20118 0.201056 0.200641
Singapore dollar 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105 0.561119
South African rand 0.041044 0.041309 0.041103 0.041396
Swedish krona 0.070589 0.070746 0.071302
Swiss franc 0.846621 0.849534 0.847934 0.851474
Thai baht 0.02081 0.020819 0.020922
Trinidadian dollar 0.111391 0.111737 0.111377
U.A.E. dirham 0.205299 0.204875
Uruguayan peso 0.018795 0.018644
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
