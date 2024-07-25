WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 24, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Jul-24 22-Jul-24 19-Jul-24 18-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103709 0.103656 0.103782 0.103663 Euro 0.819304 0.820913 0.821364 0.822379 Japanese yen 0.004814 0.004789 0.004792 0.004831 U.K. pound 0.973396 0.975663 0.974587 0.977487 U.S. dollar 0.754424 0.753961 0.754237 0.752405 Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005607 0.005609 0.005605 Australian dollar 0.500409 0.502364 0.505414 0.507046 Botswana pula 0.055601 0.055492 0.055587 0.055678 Brazilian real 0.135624 0.135808 0.135764 Brunei dollar 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105 0.561119 Canadian dollar 0.548136 0.549455 0.549361 Chilean peso 0.000795 0.000799 0.000802 0.000816 Czech koruna 0.032287 0.032519 0.032517 0.032528 Danish krone 0.110018 0.110088 0.110234 Indian rupee 0.009017 0.009012 0.009018 0.008996 Israeli New Shekel 0.20806 0.207646 0.205963 0.206932 Korean won 0.000543 0.000544 0.000547 0.000545 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46907 2.46675 2.46367 Malaysian ringgit 0.161495 0.160982 0.161248 0.16127 Mauritian rupee 0.016117 0.016073 0.016068 0.016113 Mexican peso 0.042096 0.041909 0.042056 New Zealand dollar 0.450429 0.452829 0.454616 0.456823 Norwegian krone 0.068889 0.069457 0.070002 Omani rial 1.96089 1.95684 Peruvian sol 0.20111 0.201884 0.201825 Philippine peso 0.012922 0.012945 0.012895 Polish zloty 0.191697 0.191813 0.191135 0.191471 Qatari riyal 0.207259 Russian ruble 0.008589 0.008569 0.008562 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20118 0.201056 0.200641 Singapore dollar 0.561202 0.560566 0.561105 0.561119 South African rand 0.041044 0.041309 0.041103 0.041396 Swedish krona 0.070589 0.070746 0.071302 Swiss franc 0.846621 0.849534 0.847934 0.851474 Thai baht 0.02081 0.020819 0.020922 Trinidadian dollar 0.111391 0.111737 0.111377 U.A.E. dirham 0.205299 0.204875 Uruguayan peso 0.018795 0.018644 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024