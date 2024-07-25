KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t. Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-07-2024
B-1 Wawasan D/L Alphine Marine
Topaz Container Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024
Ship
B-6/B-7 Independent D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 23-07-2024
Spirit Container
Ship
B-9/B-8 Gfs Ruby D/L Eastwind Shipping
Container Ship Company 24-07-2024
B-13/B-14 Jin Hong D/L General Seahawks 21-07-2024
Cargo Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15 Hong Load Mill Crystal Sea
Run 16 Scale Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024
B-17/B-16 African Load Talc Crystal Sea
Leopard Powder Services Pvt Lt 19-07-2024
Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 16-07-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping 12-07-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Borkum D/L International Ship
Container & Ports Serv 23-07-2024
Ship
B-28/B-29 Wan Hai 625 D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 23-07-2024
Container Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Msc D/L Msc Agency 23-07-2024
Chiara X Container Pvt Ltd
Ship
Sapt-4 Mol D/L Ocean Network 24-07-2024
Presence Container Express Pakistan
Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Chiara X 24-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Ship Pvt Ltd
African 24-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Leopard Ship Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai 24-07-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Ship Lines Pvt. Ltd
Jolly Rosa 24-07-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Ship Transport Pvt Ltd
Interasia 23-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Accelerate Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Zhong 25-07-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Gu Ji Nan Ship Agency Pvt Ltd
Apl Barcelona 25-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Gsl Nicoletta 25-07-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Ship Pvt Ltd
Eva Fukuoka 23-07-2024 D/7000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Co. Pvt Ltd
Feng He Hai 22-07-2024 D/56813 General Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Beijing Bridge 24-07-2024 Container Ship -
Gaby 24-07-2024 Tanker -
NorhernPractise 24-07-2024 Container Ship -
NpsMosa 24-07-2024 Clinkers -
M.t.Shalamar 24-07-2024 Tanker -
Cl Anzi He 24-07-2024 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Fisher Rice Ocean World July18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA July23, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lusail LNG GSA July 24th, 2024
Interasia
Accelerate Container GAC -do-
MOL Presence Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July 24th, 2024
EF Emma Container Ocean Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bolan Mogas Alpine July 24th, 2024
Ceylon Breeze Cement Global Maritime -do-
EF Emma Container Ocean Shipping -do-
Clipper Eris Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths
SKY Dweller Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bateleur LPG GSA July 24th, 2024
Xin Hai Tong Coal - -do-
Seaspan
Ganges Container GAC July 25th, 2024
ONE Modern Container O.N.E -do-
=============================================================================
