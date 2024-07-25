AGL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
Jul 25, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-25

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2024 06:35am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t. Quetta    Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         23-07-2024
B-1               Wawasan        D/L            Alphine Marine
                  Topaz          Container      Services Pvt Lt    23-07-2024
                                 Ship
B-6/B-7           Independent    D/L            Riazeda Pvt Ltd    23-07-2024
                  Spirit         Container
                                 Ship
B-9/B-8           Gfs Ruby       D/L            Eastwind Shipping
                                 Container Ship Company            24-07-2024
B-13/B-14         Jin Hong       D/L General    Seahawks           21-07-2024
                                 Cargo          Pvt Ltd
B-14/B-15         Hong           Load Mill      Crystal Sea
                  Run 16         Scale          Services Pvt Lt    23-07-2024
B-17/B-16         African        Load Talc      Crystal Sea
                  Leopard        Powder         Services Pvt Lt    19-07-2024
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       16-07-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Yahya       Load Rice      N.S Shipping       12-07-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Borkum         D/L            International Ship
                                 Container      & Ports Serv       23-07-2024
                                 Ship
B-28/B-29         Wan Hai 625    D/L            Riazeda Pvt Ltd    23-07-2024
                                 Container Ship
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     Msc            D/L            Msc Agency         23-07-2024
                  Chiara X       Container      Pvt Ltd
                                 Ship
Sapt-4            Mol            D/L            Ocean Network      24-07-2024
                  Presence       Container      Express Pakistan
                                 Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Chiara X      24-07-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
African           24-07-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Leopard                          Ship                        Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai        24-07-2024     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                 Ship                          Lines Pvt. Ltd
Jolly Rosa        24-07-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                 Ship                       Transport Pvt Ltd
Interasia         23-07-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Accelerate                       Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Zhong             25-07-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Gu Ji Nan                        Ship                          Agency Pvt Ltd
Apl Barcelona     25-07-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                 Ship                        Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Gsl Nicoletta     25-07-2024     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
                                 Ship                                 Pvt Ltd
Eva Fukuoka       23-07-2024     D/7000 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Co. Pvt Ltd
Feng He Hai       22-07-2024     D/56813 General            Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo                      Logistics Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Beijing Bridge    24-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
Gaby              24-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
NorhernPractise   24-07-2024     Container Ship                             -
NpsMosa           24-07-2024     Clinkers                                   -
M.t.Shalamar      24-07-2024     Tanker                                     -
Cl Anzi He        24-07-2024     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia Seine   Gas oil        Alpine           July22, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Fisher         Rice           Ocean World      July18, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Thakhira    LNG            GSA              July23, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Lusail            LNG            GSA                          July 24th, 2024
Interasia
Accelerate        Container      GAC                                     -do-
MOL Presence      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia Seine      Gas oil        Alpine                       July 24th, 2024
EF Emma           Container      Ocean Shipping                          -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bolan             Mogas          Alpine                       July 24th, 2024
Ceylon Breeze     Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
EF Emma           Container      Ocean Shipping                          -do-
Clipper Eris      Chemicals      Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
SKY Dweller       Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bateleur          LPG            GSA                          July 24th, 2024
Xin Hai Tong      Coal           -                                       -do-
Seaspan
Ganges            Container      GAC                          July 25th, 2024
ONE Modern        Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

