KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 24, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t. Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-07-2024 B-1 Wawasan D/L Alphine Marine Topaz Container Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024 Ship B-6/B-7 Independent D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 23-07-2024 Spirit Container Ship B-9/B-8 Gfs Ruby D/L Eastwind Shipping Container Ship Company 24-07-2024 B-13/B-14 Jin Hong D/L General Seahawks 21-07-2024 Cargo Pvt Ltd B-14/B-15 Hong Load Mill Crystal Sea Run 16 Scale Services Pvt Lt 23-07-2024 B-17/B-16 African Load Talc Crystal Sea Leopard Powder Services Pvt Lt 19-07-2024 Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 16-07-2024 Line Nmb-1 Al Yahya Load Rice N.S Shipping 12-07-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Borkum D/L International Ship Container & Ports Serv 23-07-2024 Ship B-28/B-29 Wan Hai 625 D/L Riazeda Pvt Ltd 23-07-2024 Container Ship ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3/Sapt-2 Msc D/L Msc Agency 23-07-2024 Chiara X Container Pvt Ltd Ship Sapt-4 Mol D/L Ocean Network 24-07-2024 Presence Container Express Pakistan Ship ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Chiara X 24-07-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Ship Pvt Ltd African 24-07-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Leopard Ship Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Uafl Dubai 24-07-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping Ship Lines Pvt. Ltd Jolly Rosa 24-07-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Ship Transport Pvt Ltd Interasia 23-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Accelerate Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Zhong 25-07-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Gu Ji Nan Ship Agency Pvt Ltd Apl Barcelona 25-07-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Ship Pakistan Pvt Ltd Gsl Nicoletta 25-07-2024 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Ship Pvt Ltd Eva Fukuoka 23-07-2024 D/7000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd Feng He Hai 22-07-2024 D/56813 General Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistics Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Beijing Bridge 24-07-2024 Container Ship - Gaby 24-07-2024 Tanker - NorhernPractise 24-07-2024 Container Ship - NpsMosa 24-07-2024 Clinkers - M.t.Shalamar 24-07-2024 Tanker - Cl Anzi He 24-07-2024 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July22, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Fisher Rice Ocean World July18, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA July23, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Lusail LNG GSA July 24th, 2024 Interasia Accelerate Container GAC -do- MOL Presence Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hafnia Seine Gas oil Alpine July 24th, 2024 EF Emma Container Ocean Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bolan Mogas Alpine July 24th, 2024 Ceylon Breeze Cement Global Maritime -do- EF Emma Container Ocean Shipping -do- Clipper Eris Chemicals Alpine Waiting for Berths SKY Dweller Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bateleur LPG GSA July 24th, 2024 Xin Hai Tong Coal - -do- Seaspan Ganges Container GAC July 25th, 2024 ONE Modern Container O.N.E -do- =============================================================================

