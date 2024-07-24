AGL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.23%)
AIRLINK 110.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
DFML 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (9.88%)
DGKC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
FCCL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
FFL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.33%)
HUBC 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
MLCF 36.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.85%)
OGDC 132.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.61%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
PRL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.75%)
SEARL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.15%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.33%)
TOMCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.7%)
TPLP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TREET 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,426 Increased By 82 (0.98%)
BR30 26,528 Increased By 180.9 (0.69%)
KSE100 79,567 Increased By 580.1 (0.73%)
KSE30 25,571 Increased By 205.7 (0.81%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Reuters Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 12:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KATHMANDU: At least 18 people were killed when a small plane crashed and caught fire while it was taking off from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, officials said.

The plane was carrying two crew members and 17 technicians to Pokhara city to repair another aircraft, officials said.

“Only the captain was rescued alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital,” said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, the spokesman for Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport.

Television visuals showed fire fighters trying to put out the blaze and thick black smoke rising into the sky. They also showed the plane flying a little above the runway and then tilting before it crashed.

Other visuals showed rescue workers rummaging through the charred remains of the plane, strewn in lush green fields.

Bodies were carried to ambulances on stretchers as local residents looked on, the television showed.

Nepal landslides sweep two buses into a river, 65 passengers missing

The plane was a Bombardier, officials said, and media reported it belonged to local Saurya Airlines. The airport had been temporarily closed, the officials added.

Saurya operates domestic flights in Nepal with two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, both around 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24.

Nepal has been criticised for a poor air safety record, and nearly 350 people have died in plane or helicopter crashes in the Himalayan country since 2000.

The deadliest incident occurred in 1992, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus crashed into a hillside while approaching Kathmandu, killing 167 people.

Most recently, at least 72 people were killed in a Yeti airlines crash in January 2023 that was later attributed to the pilots mistakenly cutting off power.

Plane crash Nepal Kathmandu Saurya Airlines

Comments

200 characters

At least 18 dead in Nepal plane crash, officials say

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

Federal cabinet meeting begins with PM Shehbaz in chair

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

Read more stories