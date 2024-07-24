AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Transfer of PSDP projects to provinces discussed

Naveed Butt Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives discussed the transfer of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects currently executed by Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) to provinces and various federal government entities.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting at P-Block Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing and Works, members of working groups, and senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, who collectively deliberated on the optimal redistribution of these projects.

The meeting was told that out of the 162 PSDP projects managed by Pak-PWD, 138 projects are attributed to provinces and 24 to federal entities.

Iqbal underscored the pivotal role of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in this process, emphasising that all PSDP projects must be presented before the CDWP forum before any transfer decisions are made.

He directed the relevant departments to compile comprehensive position papers outlining each province's projects for consideration during upcoming CDWP meetings, facilitating informed decisions on project reassignment.

In his directives, Iqbal stressed the urgency of expedient project transfers without undue delay. He highlighted the necessity of establishing robust standard operating procedures (SOPs) and documentation protocols to streamline the handover process, ensuring clarity on project completion statuses and outstanding tasks.

He said that the ministry would continue to facilitate a seamless transition of PSDP projects, adhering to transparent and efficient governance practices in collaboration with provincial and federal stakeholders.

