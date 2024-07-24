AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,344 Increased By 54.2 (0.65%)
BR30 26,347 Increased By 335.5 (1.29%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

Finance minister meets with Moody’s Ratings representatives

Press Release Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb had a Zoom meeting with the representatives from Moody’s Ratings at Finance Division, Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the ministry, said a press release.

The federal minister commenced the session by giving an update on Pakistan’s economic outlook. He highlighted the foreign exchange reserves surpassing US$9 billion, stable CPI inflation at 12.6 percent, and a robust 7.7 percent increase in foreign remittances, reflecting economic resilience.

He emphasised a 30 percent rise in tax collection in FY 2024 and outlined reforms to broaden the tax base, including new agricultural taxes and digital initiatives at the FBR.

He also noted that over 150,000 retailers have registered as first-time taxpayers, marking a significant stride towards broadening the tax base. The minister mentioned the ambitious targets aimed to increase revenues by three percent of GDP by FY 2027, with plans for a primary surplus of one percent of GDP, demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal sustainability and growth.

Furthermore, Minister Aurangzeb updated Moody’s representatives on the successful completion of Pakistan’s 9-month Stand by Arrangement with the IMF, emphasizing its positive impact on macro-economic indicators. He highlighted multilateral institutions’ confidence in financing Pakistan’s developmental projects and apprised Moody’s of Pakistan’s recently finalized Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF for a new medium-term programme.

The Minister underscored ongoing reforms in the energy sector and State-Owned Enterprises, including privatization and rightsizing efforts aimed at improving operational efficiency and governance.

Moody’s Ratings representatives appreciated the comprehensive briefing and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s economic trajectory underpinned by robust fiscal reforms and strategic initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF gdp SBP FBR foreign exchange reserves Moody’s Muhammad Aurangzeb CPI inflation Moody’s ratings IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

200 characters

Finance minister meets with Moody’s Ratings representatives

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories