Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

JI demands CEC step down

Published 24 Jul, 2024

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has stated that the Chief Election Commissioner should step down following the Supreme Court’s verdict on reserved seats.

According to the media cell of JI at Mansoora, while addressing the Faisalabad District Bar Association on Tuesday, he said that the commission has utterly failed to conduct transparent elections, losing its remaining credibility after the top court’s decision.

JI Chief also criticized the government, asserting that it has no legitimacy as it was formed based on fraudulent Form 47. He emphasized that the solution lies in upholding the constitution, with every institution working within its constitutional limits. He called for a judicial commission to compile election results based on Form 45.

JI Chief said that the JI sit-in in Islamabad on July 26 would advocate for the people’s rights. He demanded reduction in electricity tariffs, the abolition of the slab system in electricity billing, and the removal of unfair taxes on the salaried class and basic food items.

He asserted that the JI believes in peaceful resistance and has the political, democratic, and constitutional right to hold a sit-in. He vowed that the protest would not end until the people’s demands are met and sought support from the legal community and the general public.

“We must reclaim our rights from the ruling elite. They enjoy luxuries and either move abroad or secure top posts after retirement. They have no right to dictate the public’s fate,” he said.

Rehman said that the JI has announced a short-term agenda for the sit-in and plans to launch a national resistance movement afterward. The long-term agenda includes rule of law, peace and justice, basic health and education facilities for the public, electoral reforms, elections based on proportional representation, and land reforms.

He criticized the feudal class for not paying taxes while the government imposes heavy taxes on the common people and salaried class.

He noted that the majority of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are owned by the ruling class, who profit from capacity charges paid by the people. He declared that the JI would compel the government to review the unjust agreements with the IPPs.

