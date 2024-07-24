AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

Need stressed for stronger liaison for increased trade with Indonesia

Recorder Report Published July 24, 2024 Updated July 24, 2024 06:28am

LAHORE: Charge d’ Affaires of Indonesia Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma has said that this is time of collaboration to bring the trade between the two countries at par of the potential.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the Diplomat and shed light on the trade and economic ties between the two countries in his address of welcome. LCCI Executive Committee Members Raja Hassan Akhter and Mian Attiq ur Rehman were also present.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar expressed LCCI’s eagerness to learn from Indonesian technology and advancements. He agreed with the Diplomat on the significance of economic stability and the low cost of doing business. He urged LCCI members to participate in the 39th Trade Expo-Indonesia, scheduled from October 9 to 12, 2024.

Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma emphasized the importance of collaboration to elevate the trade between Indonesia and Pakistan to its full potential. He said that Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, with stable economic growth. “Indonesia, with a GDP exceeding $1 trillion, is the world’s 16th largest economy and is projected to be the 7th largest by 2030,” he stated. He highlighted that Indonesia’s economic growth has remained stable at around 5% annually over the last two decades.

Indonesian Diplomat stressed the need for stronger liaison between the business communities of both countries, highlighting mutual benefits from each other’s potential and experience. He emphasized the promotion of cooperation in multiple sectors, including tourism, education, health, and IT.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the remarkable increase in Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia, which surged from $127 million in 2022-23 to $534 million in 2023-24. This increase elevated the bilateral trade figures from $2.77 billion to $2.95 billion and reduced Pakistan’s trade deficit with Indonesia from $2.5 billion to $1.9 billion.

He said that Pakistan’s imports from Indonesia primarily comprise palm oil, coal, and synthetic fibres for textiles, while major exports to Indonesia include rice, ethyl alcohol, woven fabrics, frozen fish, citrus fruits, leather products, and cotton yarn. He emphasized the potential for Pakistan to further enhance its exports to Indonesia, given Indonesia’s global imports exceeding $220 billion.

The LCCI President identified various products such as wheat, pharmaceutical products, parts for tractors/motorcycles, sugar, copper, dairy products, meat, processed food, and surgical instruments as potential exports.

He suggested utilizing existing trade agreements to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, making it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to trade. He also highlighted the importance of promoting e-commerce and digital trade platforms to facilitate cross-border business growth.

Regarding the tourism sector, Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and centuries-old civilizations, stressing the untapped potential of tourism between Pakistan and Indonesia. He advocated for increasing the frequency of direct flights, organizing trade delegations, and holding single-country exhibitions on a reciprocal basis to enhance mutual trade relations.

The LCCI President mentioned the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established by the Government of Pakistan, which focuses on expediting new investments in defence, agriculture, minerals, IT/telecommunication, and energy. He encouraged the Indonesian Diplomat to inform Indonesian investors about these opportunities and promote joint ventures in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade indonesia LCCI Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma

Comments

200 characters

Need stressed for stronger liaison for increased trade with Indonesia

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

PTI chief explains to ECP why he cannot furnish details

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

Israel slams deal to include Hamas in post-war Gaza govt

Read more stories