KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday became further cheaper on the local market but silver stood unchanged, traders said.

Gold lost Rs500 to reach Rs250500 per tola and Rs429 to Rs214763 per 10 grams. Silver was available for Rs2920 per tola and Rs2503.42 per 10 grams.

On the world market, bullion value dipped by $11 to $2391 per ounce with silver selling at $29 an ounce, traders quoted.

