AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
World Print 2024-07-24

China brokers Palestinian unity deal, but doubts persist

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

BEIJING/CAIRO: Palestinian rivals including Hamas and Fatah agreed to form a unity government at talks hosted by China, Beijing said on Tuesday, a deal meant to deliver a post-war Gaza administration but quickly rejected by Israel as it seeks to crush Hamas.

Analysts said the agreement would prove hard to implement, with complications including the deep enmity between Palestinian factions and Western opposition to Hamas having any role in governance. No timetable was declared for implementation.

The Beijing Declaration was signed at the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialogue among 14 Palestinian factions held in China’s capital from July 21-23, according to the readout.

The meeting marked the latest attempt to heal the Palestinian national schism that has defied all attempts at mediation since 2007, when the Islamist group Hamas seized the Gaza Strip in a brief civil war with Fatah.

The meeting was held amid attempts by mediators to reach a ceasefire deal after nine months of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. One of the sticking points is the “day-after” plan - how the Hamas-run enclave will be governed once the war, which began on Oct. 7, ends.

Hamas welcomed the declaration, saying it created a “barrier against all regional and international interventions that seek to impose realities against our people’s interests”.

But there was no immediate comment from the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In March, Abbas appointed a new Palestinian Authority (PA) government led by one of his allies, Mohammad Mustafa.

Israel signalled its objection, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz saying on X that Abbas had embraced “the murderers and rapists of Hamas” instead of “rejecting terrorism”.

“In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas’ rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar. Israel’s security will remain solely in Israel’s hands,” Katz said.

Shunned by the West as a terrorist group even before Oct. 7, Hamas has previously said it might be willing to play no role in Gaza’s post-war governance and has sought agreement with Fatah on a post-war, technocratic PA government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his goal is to destroy the militant, Iran-backed Hamas and opposes it having any part in a post-war Gaza administration.

Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which rejects Palestinians’ quest for an independent state, has also objected to a revamped PA returning to govern Gaza - an idea supported by the United States and its Arab allies.

China Palestinian unity deal

China brokers Palestinian unity deal, but doubts persist

