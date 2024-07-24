AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Mills take interest in fresh buying of cotton

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2024 05:38am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained overall steady and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,100 per 40 kg.

1300 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,850 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 17,750 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Gupchani, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Pir Mahal were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Murid Wala, 200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,850 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund,1600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,550 per maund, 600 bales of Mongi Bangla were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 600 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,800 per maund, 400 bales of Samundri were sold in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Fazil Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund and 200 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.



