AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Achievement of students in Matric Board exam celebrated

Published 24 Jul, 2024 07:41am

LAHORE: The Noorani Foundation - Akhuwat School, a not-for-profit institution, celebrates a remarkable achievement as its first batch of students ranks 3rd in the Matric Board results across Punjab.

This cohort, with 46 students scoring grade A+ and 2 students securing grade A, achieved the best results in Faisalabad, trailing only behind the prestigious Hassan Abdal and PAF Sargodha schools in Punjab.

This academic triumph underscores the efficacy of The Noorani Foundation’s innovative approach to building low-cost boarding schools, designed to bridge the education gap for Pakistan’s most marginalized communities. Established in 2019, the foundation aims to transform students’ lives through quality education and mentorship that only a boarding school environment can provide. Tasneem Noorani, Founder of The Noorani Foundation said “We are immensely proud of our students. This success showcases the untapped potential within every child in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for nurturing platforms to foster their growth.” “At The Noorani Foundation, we aim to break the cycle of poverty and inequality, not just in Faisalabad but throughout Pakistan. We are already planning our next boarding school in Swabi and encourage the Government and other organizations to learn from our practices to scale these low-cost boarding schools across the country.”

The Noorani Foundation was founded on principles of equity, compassion, and education. Inspired by the Akhuwat Foundation’s philosophy of interest-free microfinance, it provides high-quality education to financially constrained children, offering nearly 100% scholarships and covering all room and board expenses. The students hail from all provinces of Pakistan, predominantly from low-income households with an average monthly income of PKR 25,000 to 35,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

