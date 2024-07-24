AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 24, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-24

Fishing treaty fails at WTO, prompting US, Chinese concern

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:56am

GENEVA: Countries and environmental groups voiced concern and disappointment on Tuesday after a draft treaty to cut fishing subsidies failed to pass, with China calling for major changes in how countries negotiate at the World Trade Organization.

The talks, seen as critical to helping over-fished stocks recover, have been going on for more than 20 years at the WTO with an initial package approved in 2022.

The second phase tackling some of the toughest remaining issues had been drafted for approval at a WTO meeting this week but was blocked by India which criticised what it called the treaty’s “significant shortcomings” while seeking deeper carve-outs for developing countries.

As a result, the talks were downgraded from being up for adoption to merely being “discussed” by the WTO’s 166 members, any one of which can block a deal under the body’s rules.

“We are deeply concerned for our future work here in the WTO on these negotiations,” said US Ambassador Maria Pagan. On India’s proposals, she said: “We find it difficult to understand the objectives of these papers when they re-introduce topics that have been debated and discussed repeatedly...,” she said.

China, a major subsidiser, voiced deep disappointment that it had not been adopted. “The fish and this planet cannot wait any longer,” said Ambassador Li Chenggang, who did not name India but referred to multiple failures of these talks “due to the same or similar reasons”.

“We need to think about how to get out of this dilemma ... Let’s change. No reform, no success,” he said.

Environmental groups also expressed regret.

“The longer we wait, the more fishers are hurt by damaging subsidies that deplete the fish populations that coastal communities depend on,” said The Pew Charitable Trusts’s Ernesto Fernández Monge.

