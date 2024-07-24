AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Markets Print 2024-07-24

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 24 Jul, 2024

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

July 23, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        22-Jul-24      19-Jul-24      18-Jul-24      17-Jul-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103656       0.103782       0.103663       0.103544
Euro                             0.820913       0.821364       0.822379       0.822646
Japanese yen                     0.004789       0.004792       0.004831       0.004747
U.K. pound                       0.975663       0.974587       0.977487       0.980607
U.S. dollar                      0.753961       0.754237       0.752405       0.752374
Algerian dinar                   0.005607       0.005609       0.005605       0.005607
Australian dollar                0.502364       0.505414       0.507046       0.506799
Botswana pula                    0.055492       0.055587       0.055678
Brazilian real                                  0.135808       0.135764       0.137636
Brunei dollar                    0.560566       0.561105       0.561119       0.560177
Canadian dollar                                 0.549455       0.549361        0.54978
Chilean peso                     0.000799       0.000802       0.000816       0.000826
Czech koruna                     0.032519       0.032517       0.032528
Danish krone                     0.110018       0.110088       0.110234       0.110282
Indian rupee                     0.009012       0.009018       0.008996
Israeli New Shekel               0.207646       0.205963       0.206932       0.207437
Korean won                       0.000544       0.000547       0.000545       0.000543
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46675                       2.46367        2.46115
Malaysian ringgit                0.160982       0.161248        0.16127        0.16097
Mauritian rupee                  0.016073       0.016068       0.016113       0.016065
Mexican peso                                    0.041909       0.042056       0.042402
New Zealand dollar               0.452829       0.454616       0.456823       0.457443
Norwegian krone                  0.068889       0.069457       0.070002       0.069968
Omani rial                        1.96089                       1.95684
Peruvian sol                                    0.201884       0.201825       0.202523
Philippine peso                  0.012922       0.012945       0.012895       0.012869
Polish zloty                     0.191813       0.191135       0.191471       0.191883
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                    0.008589       0.008569       0.008562       0.008541
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201056                      0.200641       0.200633
Singapore dollar                 0.560566       0.561105       0.561119       0.560177
South African rand               0.041309       0.041103       0.041396
Swedish krona                    0.070589       0.070746       0.071302       0.071482
Swiss franc                      0.849534       0.847934       0.851474
Thai baht                                       0.020819       0.020922       0.020932
Trinidadian dollar                              0.111737       0.111377       0.111494
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205299                      0.204875       0.204867
Uruguayan peso                                                 0.018644       0.018677
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR

