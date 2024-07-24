WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

July 23, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Jul-24 19-Jul-24 18-Jul-24 17-Jul-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103656 0.103782 0.103663 0.103544 Euro 0.820913 0.821364 0.822379 0.822646 Japanese yen 0.004789 0.004792 0.004831 0.004747 U.K. pound 0.975663 0.974587 0.977487 0.980607 U.S. dollar 0.753961 0.754237 0.752405 0.752374 Algerian dinar 0.005607 0.005609 0.005605 0.005607 Australian dollar 0.502364 0.505414 0.507046 0.506799 Botswana pula 0.055492 0.055587 0.055678 Brazilian real 0.135808 0.135764 0.137636 Brunei dollar 0.560566 0.561105 0.561119 0.560177 Canadian dollar 0.549455 0.549361 0.54978 Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000802 0.000816 0.000826 Czech koruna 0.032519 0.032517 0.032528 Danish krone 0.110018 0.110088 0.110234 0.110282 Indian rupee 0.009012 0.009018 0.008996 Israeli New Shekel 0.207646 0.205963 0.206932 0.207437 Korean won 0.000544 0.000547 0.000545 0.000543 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46675 2.46367 2.46115 Malaysian ringgit 0.160982 0.161248 0.16127 0.16097 Mauritian rupee 0.016073 0.016068 0.016113 0.016065 Mexican peso 0.041909 0.042056 0.042402 New Zealand dollar 0.452829 0.454616 0.456823 0.457443 Norwegian krone 0.068889 0.069457 0.070002 0.069968 Omani rial 1.96089 1.95684 Peruvian sol 0.201884 0.201825 0.202523 Philippine peso 0.012922 0.012945 0.012895 0.012869 Polish zloty 0.191813 0.191135 0.191471 0.191883 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.008589 0.008569 0.008562 0.008541 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201056 0.200641 0.200633 Singapore dollar 0.560566 0.561105 0.561119 0.560177 South African rand 0.041309 0.041103 0.041396 Swedish krona 0.070589 0.070746 0.071302 0.071482 Swiss franc 0.849534 0.847934 0.851474 Thai baht 0.020819 0.020922 0.020932 Trinidadian dollar 0.111737 0.111377 0.111494 U.A.E. dirham 0.205299 0.204875 0.204867 Uruguayan peso 0.018644 0.018677 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024