AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold snaps 4-day losing streak as traders await US economic data

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 05:49pm

Gold prices drifted higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors awaited U.S. economic data later this week for more insights on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-cut plans.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,405.13 per ounce at 1230 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,483.60 last week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $2,407.00.

“Spot gold prices should remain supported by persistent expectations (of) the Fed’s eventual policy pivot. Further U.S. political instability could also add to the safe haven bids for the precious metal,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

Investors are looking to a U.S. report on gross domestic product for the second quarter on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data for June on Friday for clues on the Fed’s interest rate cut path.

Gold prices firm

“Should the incoming GDP and PCE data paint a “goldilocks” scenario for the U.S. economy, which allows the Fed to move interest rates lower, that should help keep gold above $2400,” Tan said.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting at the end of July. Markets are anticipating a 94% chance of a rate cut by the central bank in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On the political front, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the presumed Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from his reelection campaign on Sunday, will campaign in the state of Wisconsin.

“While there is a lack of a clear pre-election commodities trade given the range of scenarios that could play out, gold stands out as a winner,” thanks to drivers like the growing concern on complacency over the rise in fiscal debt, tariffs, and trade retaliations, JP Morgan said in a note on Monday.

Meanwhile, India slashed import tax on gold and silver to 6%, the government announced in its annual budget.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $28.98, platinum was up 0.5% at $952.05 and palladium gained 0.9% to $916.13.

Gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold snaps 4-day losing streak as traders await US economic data

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

PTI’s Raoof Hasan handed over to FIA on two-day physical remand

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

India’s Modi spends billions on jobs, key allies in first budget after election

Oil dips as Gaza ceasefire expectations grow

Beijing Declaration: Hamas announces ‘national unity’ deal with Palestinian rivals

Read more stories