AGL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.86%)
AIRLINK 107.80 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.86%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
DFML 37.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.98%)
DGKC 87.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.78%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.1%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 151.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.83%)
HUMNL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.62%)
PAEL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.28%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SEARL 55.31 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.05%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 36.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.01%)
TPLP 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TREET 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
TRG 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.35%)
UNITY 31.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,320 Increased By 30 (0.36%)
BR30 26,152 Increased By 139.9 (0.54%)
KSE100 78,825 Increased By 286.3 (0.36%)
KSE30 25,268 Increased By 59.9 (0.24%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

De Bruyne going nowhere, says Man City boss Guardiola

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 10:47am

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has poured cold water on reports linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move away from the club amid speculation the Belgian midfielder may depart for Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne, whose contract expires in 2025, said last month that he is not ruling out a move but Guardiola believes there will be no major changes to the squad before the end of the transfer window, which closes Aug. 30.

“Kevin is not going,” Guardiola said at a press conference at North Carolina State University on Monday ahead of their opening US tour match against Celtic.

“I am delighted with the squad for many years. I don’t know what will happen in the market, if someone leaves, we will talk about that.

“But 85-95% we (will) have the same squad. We’ve made an impact in the market (over the years) and every situation is different. I feel comfortable because the quality we have in the squad is difficult to replace.”

City signed 20-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho last week and Guardiola confirmed that Kalvin Phillips, who was on loan to West Ham United, has been training with the first team.

Guardiola urges Man City to seize chance to make Premier League history

“Savinho can play on the wing, and when he is one-v-one, he is devastating,” the Spaniard added. “He is young and to bring in one or two players to keep things fresh, it is necessary but we cannot change six or seven.

It is impossible and unsustainable.

“Many players want to come here but we didn’t get agreements from the clubs and when they ask a very high price we don’t do it.” City begin their Premier League title defence at Chelsea on Aug. 18.

Pep Guardiola Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

De Bruyne going nowhere, says Man City boss Guardiola

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

PIA privatisation: final bidding delayed till October 1

Buying returns, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Pakistan not yet on agenda of IMF meetings

Beijing Declaration: Hamas announces ‘national unity’ deal with Palestinian rivals

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

Kamala Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured, to campaign in Wisconsin

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

Read more stories