Spot rate firm amid moderate trading

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained overall steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,100 per 40 kg.

Around, 3400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,925 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Gupchani were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund to Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold in between Rs 18,700 to Rs 18,850 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari and 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

