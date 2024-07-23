Govt to start several uplift projects in Murree

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to start several development projects in Murree and surrounding areas, including upgrading the water network in Murree and drainage and streetlight services in the main tourist hub of Punjab.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting on Monday to review the progress in 27 schemes under the Murree Development Plan. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, Additional Secretary Maria Tariq and others participated. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Murree briefed the meeting on the development plan through a video link.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister elaborated that the water schemes for Murree will be completed in three phases, the short-term scheme would start first, and would be executed by the Murree Municipal Committee. “The medium and long-term schemes have been entrusted to the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The initial cost of water schemes was estimated at Rs 635 million,” he added, adding that Facilities in Donga Gali, Dhar Jawa, Khani Tak, Masut and Kashmir Point would also be upgraded.

He directed the officials concerned to complete the short-term schemes in eight months; “the work would start in September while after a short break during the harsh cold months, the schemes would be completed by June 30 next year”.

“In the long-term scheme, Murree’s water reservoir would be made usable and eight water springs would be utilised. This scheme would be completed in 18 months at a cost of over Rs 5 billion. Apart from this, 13 drainage schemes have also been designed for Murree at the cost of Rs 81 million,” he said.

