Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-23

Sindh Ombudsman holds 1st follow-up session with ambassadors of Hamdard University

Press Release Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: First followup session of Brand Ambassador Program was held on Monday at the Secretariat Provincial Ombudsman Sindh with the 10 selected students as Ambassadors for Ombudsman Sindh from the Hamdard University. Syed Umair Ali, Assistant Registrar, Hamdard University accompanied the students.

The Ambassadors were given a briefing on the mandate of Ombudsman Sindh, types of complaints received, guidelines to Ambassadors to disseminate the message of Ombudsman Sindh.

An interaction session was held with the students who shared their knowledge about the working of ombudsman obtained from various sources such as presentation, ombudsman website, social media etc.

They raised questions regarding the working of Ombudsman Sindh which were answered by the Ombudsman Sindh as well as his team. The Ombudsman said that he has full confidence that the Ambassadors will be able to play a key role in providing awareness to the marginalized community about this impartial institute in providing free justices to all.

They were also told about the nineteen regional offices all over Sindh who will be directed to provide assistance to the Ambassadors as and when required by them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Hamdard University Sindh Ombudsman Syed Umair Ali

Comments

200 characters

Sindh Ombudsman holds 1st follow-up session with ambassadors of Hamdard University

PM to head panel to boost investment

Chinese co lodges complaint against SBP

NA panel briefed about PIA sell-off progress

PSP in Discos: World Bank stresses setting up PIU

IPC re-notified: Govt seeks out of the box solution to NHP issue

Investor transactions: PSX transitions to ‘One-Share Marketable Lot’ system

No targeted subsidy for ministry: 95pc of PR budget being spent on pension, pay, fuel

PTA prepares tariff for cellular mobile services regulations

SME sector’s access to finance priority area: DG SBP

No passport for asylum seekers: Govt reverses its policy decision

Read more stories