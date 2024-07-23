Sindh Ombudsman holds 1st follow-up session with ambassadors of Hamdard University

KARACHI: First followup session of Brand Ambassador Program was held on Monday at the Secretariat Provincial Ombudsman Sindh with the 10 selected students as Ambassadors for Ombudsman Sindh from the Hamdard University. Syed Umair Ali, Assistant Registrar, Hamdard University accompanied the students.

The Ambassadors were given a briefing on the mandate of Ombudsman Sindh, types of complaints received, guidelines to Ambassadors to disseminate the message of Ombudsman Sindh.

An interaction session was held with the students who shared their knowledge about the working of ombudsman obtained from various sources such as presentation, ombudsman website, social media etc.

They raised questions regarding the working of Ombudsman Sindh which were answered by the Ombudsman Sindh as well as his team. The Ombudsman said that he has full confidence that the Ambassadors will be able to play a key role in providing awareness to the marginalized community about this impartial institute in providing free justices to all.

They were also told about the nineteen regional offices all over Sindh who will be directed to provide assistance to the Ambassadors as and when required by them.

