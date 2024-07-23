Dar extends Pakistan’s full support to Oman in combating terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday extended Pakistan’s full support to Oman in its efforts to combat terrorism following the recent deadly terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Wadi Kabir in Muscat in which four Pakistanis were also killed.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.

They discussed the recent terrorist attack on Imam Bargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Wadi Kabir in Muscat and emphasised the importance of concerted action to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, it added.

According to the statement, the Deputy Prime Minister extended Pakistan’s full support to Oman in its efforts to combat terrorism. He also appreciated Oman’s support in the repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan and taking care of wounded/injured Pakistani nationals in Omani hospitals, it added.

The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, ranging from political, economic and defence cooperation to people-people exchanges.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister welcomed the forthcoming visit of a delegation of Omani investors to Pakistan later this week, geared towards exploring areas of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

It added that the two leaders also shared views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“Exchange of visits at the leadership as well as the Foreign Ministerial level was agreed, in principle, with mutually convenient dates to be worked out through diplomatic channels,” it said.

