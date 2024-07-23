SULC, NDMA sign LoC to work together on disaster management

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards enhancing disaster management capabilities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Sindh University Laar Campus (SULC) Badin have signed a Letter of Cooperation (LoC) to ensure robust cooperation in the field of disaster management.

The agreement was signed by Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Laar Campus Professor Dr Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbati representing the University of Sindh and the Director General National Institute of Disaster Management M Tanveer Piracha on behalf of NDMA.

According to the Letter of Cooperation, it is aimed at strengthening coordination and building institutional and technical capacity to effectively manage natural and human-induced disasters. Recognizing the critical importance of disaster management in safeguarding human lives and property, both parties have committed to various areas of cooperation as outlined in the agreement.

The agreement further said that the parties will exchange knowledge on past disasters, early warning systems and innovative practices, creating synergy through shared platforms. Efforts will focus on enhancing the capabilities of government agencies and local communities to handle geo-physical and climate-induced hydro-meteorological disasters such as floods, earthquakes, droughts, tsunamis, GLOFs, heat waves and cyclones.

According to LoC, advanced technologies and innovative practices like remote sensing, GIS mapping and risk-based spatial planning will be employed to bolster emergency response systems.

Training experts, professors, scientists and other disaster management staff will engage in exchanges, joint workshops, conferences, seminars, drills and training courses. Both parties will collaborate on scientific research and practical surveys related to disaster management and climate change adaptation.

The LoC does not create legally binding rights or obligations but represents a mutual commitment to collaborate and support each other’s disaster management efforts. Any amendments to the LoC will require mutual written consent. Disputes arising from the application or interpretation of the LoC will be resolved through negotiations and consultations.

Both parties have agreed to safeguard confidential information exchanged during the implementation of the LoC. No party will disclose classified information to third parties without prior written consent.

According to the agreement, the LoC enters into force upon signature and remains valid until terminated. Either party may terminate the LoC by providing a six-month advance written notice. This cooperation marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s disaster management efforts, promising enhanced preparedness and resilience against future disasters.

On the other hand, after a landmark agreement between Sindh University Laar Campus Badin and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sindh University Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko has officially notified the establishment of the Disaster Risk Reduction Society (DRRS).

According to the notification, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has constituted the DRRS Committee, drawing attention to the critical importance of disaster management in safeguarding human lives and property. The committee is composed of a diverse group of experts and professionals, each bringing a unique set of skills and knowledge to the table.

Dr Muhammad Tufail Chandio from the Department of English has been appointed as the President of the DRRS. He will be supported by Dr Abbas Ali Shah, FCPS In-charge at the Thalassemia Centre serving as Vice President. Haji Ahmed Solangi from the Department of Commerce has been named Secretary, while Dr Khalil-Ur-Rehman Bhatti, In-charge of the Department of Business Administration will serve as Treasurer. Muhammad Khan Samoon from HST GBHS Badin, recognized for his field and NGO expertise has been appointed Information Secretary.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, a research expert from Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and Dr Krishan Kumar Luhana, In-charge of the Department of Computer Science at SU Laar Campus Badin, Abdul Qadir Patoli, Assistant Professor and In-charge of the Department of Commerce at SU Laar Campus Badin, Dr Muhammad Soomar Khoso, Medical Consultant at WHO, Ms Abida Jamali, Head Mistress with NGO and gender expertise, Ram Kolhi, Advocate with field/NGO and minority representation expertise, Abdul Ghafoor Chandio, a press/media representative, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Shah from the Department of Business Administration, Dr Azeem Akhter Bhatti from the Department of Commerce and Irfan Awan from the Department of Computer Science at SU Laar Campus Badin as well as Class Representatives (CRs) of the final year of all four departments have been included in the DRRS.

