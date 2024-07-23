Markets Print 2024-07-23
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 22, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 20.28 20.78
2-Week 20.26 20.76
1-Month 20.12 20.62
3-Month 19.85 20.10
6-Month 19.63 19.88
9-Month 19.03 19.53
1-Year 18.49 18.99
==========================
Data source: SBP
