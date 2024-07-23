Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 22, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 23 Jul, 2024 08:29am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 22, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      20.28    20.78
2-Week      20.26    20.76
1-Month     20.12    20.62
3-Month     19.85    20.10
6-Month     19.63    19.88
9-Month     19.03    19.53
1-Year      18.49    18.99
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

