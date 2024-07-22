Spread declines 689bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 689bps to 12.47 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 6.9 percent to 111.41 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 104.24 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 11.4 percent to Rs 6.85 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.15 billion.

