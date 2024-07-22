AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

JI chief demands forensic audit of IPPs

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded a forensic audit of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the public disclosure of their agreements.

He reiterated that the JI sit-in in Islamabad, scheduled for July 26, would not conclude until the government provides relief to the masses.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah, he said that the majority of the IPPs are owned by those currently in government. He said a few ruling families are looting the masses and transferring their money to foreign countries. According to Rehman, people are paying billions in capacity charges to the IPP owners every month, with some IPPs being paid without producing a single unit of electricity.

He highlighted that the per unit tariff in Pakistan is 18 cents, compared to 4 cents in China and 8 cents in India. He also pointed out that there are more than a dozen types of taxes included in electricity bills. Furthermore, he criticized the government for ending subsidies on gas bills and increasing the petrol levy to 70 rupees per liter. He said the ruling elite enjoyed free electricity, petrol, and gas.

He condemned the government for imposing massive taxes on the salaried class in the recent budget while exempting the civil and military bureaucracy. He also noted that feudal lords in Pakistan never pay taxes.

He emphasized that the JI sit-in is being held for the rights of the people and against this injustice. He vowed that the sit-in would continue until the government provides relief in terms of electricity and ends unjust taxes. He stated that the JI has no objection to any political party joining the sit-in and assured that the protest would be peaceful. He appealed to the masses to join the sit-in for their rights.

