This is apropos two back-to-back letters titled ‘The King of the World is not safe in his fortress’ to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper on last Wednesday and Friday.

Globally, the incident could affect perceptions of US stability and the effectiveness of its democracy, potentially weakening its moral authority on the world stage.

Countries might reassess their relationships with the US, considering the internal vulnerabilities exposed by such incidents, leading to shifts in alliances and diplomatic strategies.

The attack could influence global counterterrorism strategies, emphasizing the need to address internal threats and domestic radicalization. For Trump, the incident could garner increased sympathy and support from his base, energize his supporters, and potentially attract undecided voters who see him as a strong leader facing unfair attacks.

Conversely, it might also highlight the deep divisions and volatility within the country, raising concerns about his polarizing effect.

For Biden, any missteps in addressing the incident could be detrimental to his campaign, intensifying the political climate, making security, stability, and national unity even more central issues in the election. For the rest of the world, the message is clear: their “king” is not safe even in his own highly guarded fortress.

Qamar Bashir

