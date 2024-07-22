AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-22

IMF says US should raise taxes, wait until late 2024 to cut rates

Reuters Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said the US Federal Reserve should not cut interest rates until “late 2024” and the government needs to raise taxes to slow the growing federal debt - including on households earning less than President Joe Biden’s $400,000-a-year threshold.

The prescriptions came in the detailed staff report from the IMF’s annual “Article IV” review of US economic policies released on Thursday. The Fund has been emphasizing in recent weeks the need for more fiscal prudence as US deficits continue to grow despite robust economic growth and as Republicans and Democrats formulate tax and spending proposals ahead of November’s presidential election.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told Reuters on Tuesday that the Fed could afford to wait longer to start easing monetary policy due to a strong labor market.

But the staff report specifies that this shift should come in “late 2024,” to avoid more upside surprises in inflation data, without specifying a particular month. The Fed’s next policy-setting meeting is July 30-31, with other meetings scheduled for Sept. 17-18, Nov. 6-7 - after the US election - and Dec. 17-18.

“Given salient upside risks to inflation — brought into stark relief by data outturns earlier this year — it would be prudent to lower the policy rate only after there is clearer evidence in the data that inflation is sustainably returning to the FOMC’s 2% goal.”

The IMF said that the US public debt to GDP ratio is projected to remain well above pre-pandemic forecasts over the medium term, reaching 109.5% by 2029 compared to 98.7% in 2020.

“Such high deficits and debt create a growing risk to the US and global economy,” the IMF said, adding that progressive tax increases were needed, including for those earning less than $400,000 per year, and eliminating a range of tax expenditures.

Biden has proposed raising tax rates on corporations and wealthy Americans but has vowed not to increase taxes on households with annual earnings below $400,000. Republican rival Donald Trump has said he wants to preserve tax cuts passed when he was president in 2017 and possibly cut some taxes further for middle-income Americans and corporations.

US IMF US Federal Reserve US election US presidential election Taxes 2024 US Presidential election

Comments

200 characters

IMF says US should raise taxes, wait until late 2024 to cut rates

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories