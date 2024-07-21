AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
World

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas that triggered deadly protests, media reports

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2024 01:28pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that have sparked student-led protests in which at least 114 people have been killed in the South Asian country, local media reported.

The court’s Appellate Division dismissed a lower court order that had reinstated the quotas, directing that 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, without quotas, the reports said.

Bangladesh extends curfew ahead of court hearing on controversial job quotas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government had scrapped the quota system in 2018, but the lower court reinstated it last month, sparking the protests and an ensuring government crackdown.

